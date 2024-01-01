rawpixel
Up close Wood TurtleBy supporting Species of Greatest Conservation Need, in this case a wood turtle, the Service and state…
Up close Wood Turtle
By supporting Species of Greatest Conservation Need, in this case a wood turtle, the Service and state agencies are on track for better understanding and conservation of important turtle habitat.
Photo by Jessica Piispanen/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
