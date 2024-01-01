https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUp close Wood TurtleBy supporting Species of Greatest Conservation Need, in this case a wood turtle, the Service and state agencies are on track for better understanding and conservation of important turtle habitat.Photo by Jessica Piispanen/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029217View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4496 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUp close Wood TurtleBy supporting Species of Greatest Conservation Need, in this case a wood turtle, the Service and state agencies are on track for better understanding and conservation of important turtle habitat.Photo by Jessica Piispanen/USFWS. Original public domain image from FlickrMore