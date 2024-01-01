https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrangler figThe original tree that this fig grew around died and rotted away, leaving the fig on its own. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4029499View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3648 x 2736 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStrangler figMore