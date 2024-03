Wavy-rayed lampmussel. Original public domain image from Flickr

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Rose Agbalog shows a recently dead wavy-rayed lampmussel. One clue that the mussel died recently is that its foot (the white tissue sticking out of the shell) has not been eaten by other animals or decomposed. Freshwater mussels use this foot to move around the bottom of the river. Meagan Racey/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr