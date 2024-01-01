Midland clubtail dragonfly. Original public domain image from Flickr

Did you know that dragonfly watching is a thing? Like birds, they can be colorful, and since different species have different habitat preferences, it can be be a great way to learn more about a place from a different perspective. And also like birding, it requires a lot of knowledge and skill. But the big difference? You can sleep in and eat breakfast as slow as you want, because dragonflies typically don't become active until later in the morning! Credit: Michael Schramm/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr