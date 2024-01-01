American black duck. Original public domain image from Flickr

As colder weather moves in to the north in the coming days, it's reasonable to anticipate more waterfowl will come south to the Ohio River. This male American Black Duck could easily be mistaken for a female Mallard, but Black Ducks are darker and less patterned. Maybe not the most flashy species, but close views like this are enough to make one pray for cold weather! Credit: Michael Schramm/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr