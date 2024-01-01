rawpixel
Spicebush swallowtail caterpillar. Original public domain image from Flickr
You probably aren't fooled into thinking this is the head of a green snake, but birds and other predators apparently don't know better! It's a spectacular example of deceptive camouflage. After curling over a leaf to form a sheltered chrysalis, it will emerge as a Spicebush Swallowtail butterfly. Like the caterpillar, the adult butterfly uses deceptive camouflage, imitating the appearance of a poisonous Pipevine Swallowtail to deter predators. Isn't nature amazing? Credit: Michael Schramm/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
4029946

