Field sparrow. Original public domain image from Flickr

The pinkish orange beak and legs, and bold white eye ring, are distinctive features of the beautiful Field Sparrow. They are apparent for a longer while in the fall compared to other migrating sparrows, perhaps because they don't migrate all that far (and some not at all). You can expect to see this gentlest of sparrows until the end of November. And that's fine by us; they're wonderful to have around! Credit: Michael Schramm/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr