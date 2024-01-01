https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHanna Flat Family CampgroundThis family campground is located in the Big Bear Lake Recreation AreaForest Service photo by Tania C. Parra. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4030399View CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge 1300 x 929 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHanna Flat Family CampgroundThis family campground is located in the Big Bear Lake Recreation AreaForest Service photo by Tania C. Parra. Original public domain image from FlickrMore