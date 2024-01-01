rawpixel
Hangman's TreeStop 5 of the Gold Fever Trail near Big Bear Lake.Forest Service photo by Tania C. Parra.
Hangman's Tree
Stop 5 of the Gold Fever Trail near Big Bear Lake.

Forest Service photo by Tania C. Parra. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
