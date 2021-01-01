https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030643Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold square frame sticker, green gradient botanical illustration vectorMorePremiumID : 4030643View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 21.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold square frame sticker, green gradient botanical illustration vectorMore