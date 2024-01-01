Devastation in Tuscaloosa, house inside out

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Devastation lines the streets on Cedar Crest Ave. Trees uprooted, broken and stripped of foliage, ;walls and windows shattered; vehicles mangled and overturned. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Alabama through debris management, to include separating debris piles and conducting debris clearance and removal; and hauling and installing temporary housing units following the severe spring storms in the area. USACE performs its work safely and in an environmentally responsible manner. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by George Jumara). Original public domain image from Flickr