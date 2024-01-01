Progress continues on Folsom Dam’s new spillway

Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District continue work on the lower chute of the Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway project April 1, 2015 in Folsom, California. Concrete walls are being installed along the sides of the lower chute to contain water released from the new spillway as it flows along a 200-foot drop to the stilling basin and enters the American River. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District, together with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and state and local partners, is building the spillway to reduce flood risk throughout the Sacramento region. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Plain/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr