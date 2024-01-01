rawpixel
Worker at 17th St. Construction
The pumps will move rainwater out of the canals, around the gates and into Lake Pontchartrain during a tropical weather event, and be equipped with a stand-alone emergency power supply capacity so that it can operate independently of any publically provided utility. When complete, the PCCP at 17th Street will consist of six 1,800 cubic feet per second (cfs) pumps and two 900 cfs pumps and have a total pumping capacity of 12,600 cfs. Original public domain image from Flickr

