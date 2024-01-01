Ghanaian school building nears completion

Construction nears completion on a new junior high school building, housing grades 4-6, in Grumesa, Ghana July 22, 2013. Students pause for a photo near the site of the new school. The building, designed to accommodate more than 150 students, features three classrooms, a teachers’ room, storage space and a detached latrine facility. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District is working in partnership with U.S. Africa Command and the local embassy to bring the school to fruition. The new classrooms will enable additional students from the district to attend school in Grumesa. The project, valued at $208,700 dollars, features local building materials including mahogany doors and decorative cement blocks, hand selected by the school headmaster. In addition, local masons, painters and other workers were hired as subcontractors. The Ghanaian subcontractors credit U.S. partners, and contractor, Dover Vantage, for their newly acquired knowledge of U.S. building and safety practices. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Jennifer Aldridge). Original public domain image from Flickr