Harvest Moon Regatta

GALVESTON, Texas (Oct. 17, 2013) – Sailboats race in Galveston Bay during the annual Harvest Moon Regatta. The starting point of the 150-mile open offshore regatta began at the Pleasure Pier in Galveston and will end in Port Aransas – all navigable waters maintained for navigation and commerce by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District. Original public domain image from Flickr