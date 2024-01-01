STEM Outreach - Turnagain Elementary School

Janet Post and Danielle Shack, regulatory specialists in the Regulatory Division, visited Turnagain Elementary School April 24 to meet with fifth and sixth-grade students to talk about wetlands and promote their studies in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The children learned about different types of wetlands around Alaska and how they help protect from floods and pollutants. The students also felt and touched different animal pelts, bones and hides that use wetlands for their habitat. Original public domain image from Flickr