Emergency Response after 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK — Just like emergency response personnel from across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came to New York City to support response and recovery efforts after 9/11, emergency responders not affiliated with the Corps also came from states far and wide to offer whatever help they could as well. Pictured is a group of Urban Search and Rescue specialists from Florida that came to New York City to help with response and recovery efforts at Ground Zero. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers file photo). Original public domain image from Flickr