Corps reps inspect the levee construction site near River Park

Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District walk the construction site on the first day of levee construction July 16, 2013, near the River Park neighborhood of Sacramento, Calif. The project, near the City of Sacramento's Sump Station 10, will fill in a gap in the levee's existing cutoff wall where construction was complicated by the station's pipes, which run through the levee. (U.S. Army photo by Todd Plain/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr