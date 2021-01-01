https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030963Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRose logo ornament clipart, aesthetic illustration vectorMorePremiumID : 4030963View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.35 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontRose logo ornament clipart, aesthetic illustration vectorMore