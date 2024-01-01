National Park of American Samoa. Original public domain image from Flickr

Located in the heart of the South Pacific, National Park of American Samoa offers an escape from the everyday. National Park of American Samoa is like no other national park in the U.S. and is the only one in the Southern Hemisphere. One of the most remote parks, it includes sections of three volcanic islands -- Tutuila, Ta’ū, and Ofu -- most of which are rainforest. With a bit of explorer's spirit, you can discover secluded villages, observe tropical forest plants and wildlife, snorkel coral reefs and explore the magnificent island and sea vistas. Photo by National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr