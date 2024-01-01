Bison in snowy Yellowstone national park, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming is the only place in the United States where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times. Bison live year round in the park, eating grasses and sedges. All bison have large shoulder and neck muscles to swing their heads from side-to-side to clear snow from foraging patches. Despite growing to almost 2,000 pounds, these iconic mammals are agile, strong swimmers, and can run 35 miles per hour and jump about 5 feet high. Photo by Jacob W. Frank, National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr