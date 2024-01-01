Bryce Canyon National Park. Original public domain image from Flickr

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah is famous for its unique geology, consisting of a series of horseshoe-shaped natural amphitheaters carved from the eastern edge of the Paunsaugunt Plateau. The erosional force of frost-wedging and the dissolving power of rainwater have shaped the colorful mudstone into bizarre shapes including slot canyons, windows, fins and spires called "hoodoos." Tinted with colors too numerous and subtle to name, these whimsically rocks create a wondrous landscape of mazes, offering some of the most exciting and memorable hikes imaginable. Photo by National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr