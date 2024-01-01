Carrizo Plain National Monument, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

When conditions are just right, visitors to public lands can witness incredible scenes like previous years’ superblooms at Carrizo Plain National Monument in California, where wildflowers put on spectacular shows. This is also a great time of year to review Leave No Trace principles, so that everyone can enjoy our pristine parks, refuges and wilderness areas for generations. Other helpful resources you can read at home may include identification guides for wildflowers and birds. Photo from 2017 by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management - California. Original public domain image from Flickr