Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

Located on the Colorado Plateau in northern Arizona, the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument includes a variety of diverse landscapes -- from the Paria Plateau and Vermilion Cliffs to the Coyote Buttes and Paria Canyon. This remote and unspoiled 280,000-acre Monument -- a part of America's National Conservation Lands -- is a geologic treasure with towering cliffs and deep canyons. The colorful swirls of cross-bedded sandstone in Coyote Buttes, which include The Wave pictured here, are an international hiking destination. Photo by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management. Original public domain image from Flickr