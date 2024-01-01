rawpixel
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr
Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

Located on the Colorado Plateau in northern Arizona, the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument includes a variety of diverse landscapes -- from the Paria Plateau and Vermilion Cliffs to the Coyote Buttes and Paria Canyon. This remote and unspoiled 280,000-acre Monument -- a part of America's National Conservation Lands -- is a geologic treasure with towering cliffs and deep canyons. The colorful swirls of cross-bedded sandstone in Coyote Buttes, which include The Wave pictured here, are an international hiking destination. Photo by Bob Wick, Bureau of Land Management. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031072

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA. Original public domain image from Flickr

