Baby red foxes. Original public domain image from Flickr

This is so cute! With grasslands, forests, tidal salt marshes and freshwater ponds, Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge in Delaware provides excellent habitat for a terrific variety of animals. Some live here year round while others stop by as they make their way along the Atlantic Flyway. This time of year, visitors can see eagles, hawks, ducks, geese and litters of cute baby foxes. Photo of two red fox kits by Jennifer Cross, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Original public domain image from Flickr