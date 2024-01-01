rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031077
Turtles play an important role in ocean ecosystems by maintaining healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs, providing key habitat for other marine life, helping to balance marine food webs and facilitating nutrient cycling from water to land. In partnership with Coral Triangle Center, USAID proudly supports local efforts to conserve and protect turtle populations in key locations across Indonesia. Photo courtesy of USAID SEA (Evi Nurul Ihsan/CTC). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031077

View CC0 License

