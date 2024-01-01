Turtles in North Maluku. Original public domain image from Flickr

Turtles play an important role in ocean ecosystems by maintaining healthy seagrass beds and coral reefs, providing key habitat for other marine life, helping to balance marine food webs and facilitating nutrient cycling from water to land. In partnership with Coral Triangle Center, USAID proudly supports local efforts to conserve and protect turtle populations in key locations across Indonesia. Photo courtesy of USAID SEA (Evi Nurul Ihsan/CTC). Original public domain image from Flickr