Devils Tower National Monument. Original public domain image from Flickr

The stories of Devils Tower National Monument are as varied as the columns that form the massive monolith. The oldest stories are told by the rocks themselves, helping scientists unravel the geologic mystery of its formation. Others were passed down through American Indian culture. Sometimes called myths or legends, a more appropriate term would be oral histories, or in many cases, sacred narratives. Members of the Crow tribe tell the story of a group of girls attacked by a bear. They gathered together and prayed to the Great Spirit to save them. Suddenly, the rocks grew up from the ground, saving the girls and forming the tower. The angry bear could only claw at the sides of the rock, leaving deep scratches. That explains why it is called "Bear's Tipi" or "Bear Lodge." Photo by National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr