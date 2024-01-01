Great sand dunes at national park & preserve. Original public domain image from Flickr

Surrounded by a diverse landscape of grasslands, wetlands, conifer and aspen forests, alpine lakes and tundra, Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is home to the tallest dunes in North America. The dunefield spreads across 30 square miles and is a place of extremes. The sand surface can reach 150 degrees F on a summer afternoon, or drop to minus 20 degrees F on a winter night. Come prepared for adventure, and be sure to stay for sunset -- it’s incredible. Photo by Patrick Myers, National Park Service. Original public domain image from Flickr