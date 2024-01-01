Oiled bird rehabilitation. Original public domain image from Flickr

From the immediate aftermath of the disaster to today, Interior remains committed to restoring the Gulf of Mexico. Interior is a member of two key groups established shortly after the incident - the Deepwater Natural Resources Damage Assessment (NRDA) Trustees and the RESTORE Council. Both groups are composed of representatives of the five Gulf States and key Federal agencies.



Rehabilitating wildlife was an early priority. This female brown pelican is being rinsed following extensive cleaning at the Theodore Oiled Bird Rehabilitation Center in Alabama. Photo by Tom MacKenzie, USFWS. May 26, 2010. Original public domain image from Flickr