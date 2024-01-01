rawpixel
U.S. Army Sgt. Quran T. Williams, Survey Team Member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, dons his self-contained breathing apparatus during a U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center exercise at Fort Hancock and Sandy Hook Proving Ground National Historic Landmark, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advises on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen). Original public domain image from Flickr

