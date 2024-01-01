https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextToys for TotsMCGRATH, Alaska -- U.S. Marines assigned to Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, deliver toys to children living in remote villages of Alaska as part of the Toys for Tots program, Dec. 10. After traveling to a remote hub of villages via aircraft provided by the 144th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, the Marines travel to different villages on snow machines. This year three teams of Marines traveled to numerous villages in the vicinities of Kotzebue, Galena and McGrath. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve with a goal of delivering, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive and patriotic citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031771View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4651 x 3096 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadToys for TotsMCGRATH, Alaska -- U.S. Marines assigned to Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, deliver toys to children living in remote villages of Alaska as part of the Toys for Tots program, Dec. 10. After traveling to a remote hub of villages via aircraft provided by the 144th Airlift Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, the Marines travel to different villages on snow machines. This year three teams of Marines traveled to numerous villages in the vicinities of Kotzebue, Galena and McGrath. Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve with a goal of delivering, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive and patriotic citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore