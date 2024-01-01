rawpixel
U.S. Army Soldiers with the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division sit in a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 517th Airlift Squadron prior to conducting an airborne jump during Large Package Week at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 5, 2016. LPW is an exercise that strategically airdrops troops from the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division from Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Richardson/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031773

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

More