673d CES Live-fire trainingU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct…
673d CES Live-fire training
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct firefighting drills at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 13, 2016. The JBER fire department is trained to respond to various emergencies and regularly conducts sustainment exercises to maintain proficiency and operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
