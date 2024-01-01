rawpixel
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion (Airborne), 501st Infantry Regiment, guide a stretcher as it is hoisted up to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, while conducting casualty evacuation training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 21, 2015. The CASEVAC training prepares units for future emergencies and maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031789

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion (Airborne), 501st Infantry Regiment, guide a stretcher as it is hoisted up to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, while conducting casualty evacuation training on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Oct. 21, 2015. The CASEVAC training prepares units for future emergencies and maintains operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo/Alejandro Pena). Original public domain image from Flickr

