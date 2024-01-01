rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031790
President Barack Obama walks toward a crowd after disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Barack Obama walks toward a crowd after disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015. President Obama was the main speaker at a major event yesterday in Anchorage, Alaska, hosted by the U.S. Department of State entitled the Conference on Global Leadership in the Arctic: Cooperation, Innovation, Engagement and Resilience (GLACIER). GLACIER will focus the world’s attention on the most urgent issues facing the Arctic today and provide an unprecedented opportunity for foreign ministers and key stakeholders to define the region’s most crucial challenges; highlight innovative ways in which these challenges can be addressed at the local, national and international levels; and broaden global awareness of the impacts of Arctic climate change. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031790

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Barack Obama walks toward a crowd after disembarking Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015. President Obama was the main speaker at a major event yesterday in Anchorage, Alaska, hosted by the U.S. Department of State entitled the Conference on Global Leadership in the Arctic: Cooperation, Innovation, Engagement and Resilience (GLACIER). GLACIER will focus the world’s attention on the most urgent issues facing the Arctic today and provide an unprecedented opportunity for foreign ministers and key stakeholders to define the region’s most crucial challenges; highlight innovative ways in which these challenges can be addressed at the local, national and international levels; and broaden global awareness of the impacts of Arctic climate change. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

More