US firefighters in AustraliaAmerican and Australian firefighters flooding hot spots at the Peat Fire near Cape Conran…
US firefighters in Australia
American and Australian firefighters flooding hot spots at the Peat Fire near Cape Conran Coastal Park, Victoria. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from Flickr

