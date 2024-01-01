rawpixel
BLM Idaho Prescribed FireA member of the Idaho Conservation Corps sets fire using a drip torch on the Bureau of Land…
BLM Idaho Prescribed Fire
A member of the Idaho Conservation Corps sets fire using a drip torch on the Bureau of Land Management's Trout Springs Prescribed Fire in southwest Idaho. (DOI/Neal Herbert). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031803

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

