JBER fire protection specialists conduct ice rescue training
JBER fire protection specialists conduct ice rescue training
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Posey, left, and Airman 1st Class Stefan Walter, fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, practice rescue and recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2020. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. Posey and Walter are from Crawfordville, Fla., and Portland, Ore., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

