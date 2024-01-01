https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031821Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJBER fire protection specialists conduct ice rescue trainingU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Posey, left, and Airman 1st Class Stefan Walter, fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, practice rescue and recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2020. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. Posey and Walter are from Crawfordville, Fla., and Portland, Ore., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031821View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4594 x 3058 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJBER fire protection specialists conduct ice rescue trainingU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Posey, left, and Airman 1st Class Stefan Walter, fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, practice rescue and recovery techniques during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 21, 2020. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. Posey and Walter are from Crawfordville, Fla., and Portland, Ore., respectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore