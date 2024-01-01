https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextU.S. Army Soldiers participate in a Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) training scenario at the New Jersey National Guard Training and Training Technology Battle Lab at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 11, 2015. The Battle Lab features numerous combat simulators, as well as an indoor urban area for ground combat training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031822View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadU.S. Army Soldiers participate in a Modern Army Combatives Program (MACP) training scenario at the New Jersey National Guard Training and Training Technology Battle Lab at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., March 11, 2015. The Battle Lab features numerous combat simulators, as well as an indoor urban area for ground combat training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from FlickrMore