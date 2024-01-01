rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031825
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Troche from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Security Forces Squadron swims the 100…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Troche from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Security Forces Squadron swims the 100 meter challenge during a German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency test at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 13, 2017. The test included an 1x10-meter sprint, flex arm hang, 1,000 meter run, 100 meter swim in Military Uniform, marksmanship, and a timed foot march. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031825

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. David Troche from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Security Forces Squadron swims the 100 meter challenge during a German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency test at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 13, 2017. The test included an 1x10-meter sprint, flex arm hang, 1,000 meter run, 100 meter swim in Military Uniform, marksmanship, and a timed foot march. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More