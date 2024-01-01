rawpixel
New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1-114 Infantry, prepare to assault a building during a…
New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company, 1-114 Infantry, prepare to assault a building during a training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2017. The 1-114, which is part of the 50th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is participating in a series of training events that will culminate this summer at an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise on Fort Pickett, Va. The Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability program is an instrumented Brigade field training exercise designed to certify Platoon proficiency in coordination with First Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More