An American Revolution Continental Army reenactor fires a musket officially starting the 12-mile ruck march during the Region 1 Competition Best Warrior Competition at Washington Crossing State Park, Titusville, N.J., April 26, 2017. Fourteen U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from the six New England states, New Jersey, and New York are competing in the three-day event, April 25-27, 2017, which features timed events, including urban warfare simulations, land navigation, and the Army Physical Fitness Test. The two winners will go on to compete in the 2017 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition to be named the Army Guard's best-of-the-best and earn the title of the Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos, and represent the Force of the Future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht /Released). Original public domain image from Flickr