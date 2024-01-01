rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031833
A U.S. Marine Corps reserve UH-1Y Huey from Marine Aircraft Group 49 prepares to deploy New Jersey National Guard soldiers…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A U.S. Marine Corps reserve UH-1Y Huey from Marine Aircraft Group 49 prepares to deploy New Jersey National Guard soldiers at a landing zone during a joint training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps reserve provided airlift and close air support to Alpha Company soldiers of 1-114. The 1-114, which is part of the 50th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is participating in a series of training events that will culminate this summer at an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise on Fort Pickett, Va. The Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability program is an instrumented Brigade field training exercise designed to certify Platoon proficiency in coordination with First Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031833

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A U.S. Marine Corps reserve UH-1Y Huey from Marine Aircraft Group 49 prepares to deploy New Jersey National Guard soldiers at a landing zone during a joint training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 10, 2017. The Marine Corps reserve provided airlift and close air support to Alpha Company soldiers of 1-114. The 1-114, which is part of the 50th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is participating in a series of training events that will culminate this summer at an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise on Fort Pickett, Va. The Army National Guard’s eXportable Combat Training Capability program is an instrumented Brigade field training exercise designed to certify Platoon proficiency in coordination with First Army. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

More