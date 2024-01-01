rawpixel
Soldiers with the 2nd-113th Infantry Battalion, 50th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, seal protective suits during a full scale Homeland Response Force exercise involving units from the New Jersey and New York Army and Air National Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 17, 2015. From April 14-19, 2015, nearly 600 New Jersey and New York Army and Air National Guardsmen participated in the joint-training event with New Jersey Office of Emergency Management and New Jersey State Police Task Force 1. The troops are part of a regional disaster response force trained to respond to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. The National Guard Homeland Response Force is one of ten established by the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4031840

More