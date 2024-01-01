https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031844Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmy Pvt. Antonio Martinez, a military police officer with the 545th Military Police Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) while conducting familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC spray when they first arrive at their units. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031844View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 799 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2330 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4704 x 3131 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArmy Pvt. Antonio Martinez, a military police officer with the 545th Military Police Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) while conducting familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC spray when they first arrive at their units. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore