Army Pvt. Antonio Martinez, a military police officer with the 545th Military Police Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) while conducting familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC spray when they first arrive at their units. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Army Pvt. Antonio Martinez, a military police officer with the 545th Military Police Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, is sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) while conducting familiarization training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 9, 2018. All security forces and military police personnel are exposed to OC spray when they first arrive at their units. OC spray is a non-lethal weapon used to incapacitate individuals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

