The waning gibbous moon is seen above a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft on the flight line at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan 10, 2020, as hoarfrost engulfs nearby trees in -16F weather while Airmen work around the plane. The C-5 enables the U.S. Air Force to provide heavy intercontinental-range strategic airlift capabilities, and is one of the largest aircraft in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
