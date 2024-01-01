https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text‘Arctic Dragons’ perform vehicle maintenance at JBERArmy Staff Sgt. Sable Kennedy, assigned to the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, performs M1135 Stryker Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle maintenance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2019. The Stryker NBCRV increases unit combat power by utilizing an integrated nuclear, biological and chemical sensor suite/meteorological system for improved threat detection and battlefield surveillance. An onboard NBC positive overpressure system minimizes cross-contamination of sensitive detection instruments, further protects the crew inside, and allows for extended operation in a contaminated environment. Kennedy is a native of Metz, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031847View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 820 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2393 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5277 x 7718 px | 300 dpiFree Download‘Arctic Dragons’ perform vehicle maintenance at JBERArmy Staff Sgt. Sable Kennedy, assigned to the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, performs M1135 Stryker Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle maintenance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2019. The Stryker NBCRV increases unit combat power by utilizing an integrated nuclear, biological and chemical sensor suite/meteorological system for improved threat detection and battlefield surveillance. An onboard NBC positive overpressure system minimizes cross-contamination of sensitive detection instruments, further protects the crew inside, and allows for extended operation in a contaminated environment. Kennedy is a native of Metz, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore