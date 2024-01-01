rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031849
Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) participate in the Cadet Summer Leadership Course at JBERAir Force…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) participate in the Cadet Summer Leadership Course at JBER
Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) cadets from South and West Anchorage High Schools experience rappel and jump tower training while participating in the Cadet Summer Leadership Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2019. AFJROTC is a program designed to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship, promote community service, instill personal responsibility, character, and self-discipline through classroom education, hands on learning opportunities, and exposure to challenging extra-curricular activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031849

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) participate in the Cadet Summer Leadership Course at JBER
Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) cadets from South and West Anchorage High Schools experience rappel and jump tower training while participating in the Cadet Summer Leadership Course at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 6, 2019. AFJROTC is a program designed to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship, promote community service, instill personal responsibility, character, and self-discipline through classroom education, hands on learning opportunities, and exposure to challenging extra-curricular activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More