‘Arctic Dragons’ perform vehicle maintenance at JBER
Army Staff Sgt. Sable Kennedy, assigned to the 95th Chemical Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska, performs M1135 Stryker Nuclear Biological Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle maintenance at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2019. The Stryker NBCRV increases unit combat power by utilizing an integrated nuclear, biological and chemical sensor suite/meteorological system for improved threat detection and battlefield surveillance. An onboard NBC positive overpressure system minimizes cross-contamination of sensitive detection instruments, further protects the crew inside, and allows for extended operation in a contaminated environment. Kennedy is a native of Metz, Mo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

More