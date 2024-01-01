rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031854
CE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil…
CE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBER
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron connect a fire hose while setting up for a fire protection capabilities demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Col. Patricia Csànk and Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Mills, the JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander and senior enlisted leader, respectively, participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4031854

