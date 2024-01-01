https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031854Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron connect a fire hose while setting up for a fire protection capabilities demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Col. Patricia Csànk and Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Mills, the JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander and senior enlisted leader, respectively, participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4031854View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8256 x 5504 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron connect a fire hose while setting up for a fire protection capabilities demonstration at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 6, 2019. Col. Patricia Csànk and Command Chief Master Sgt. Lee Mills, the JBER and 673d Air Base Wing commander and senior enlisted leader, respectively, participated in the demonstration to better understand the physical demands, gear requirements and conditions that might be encountered in an emergency situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from FlickrMore